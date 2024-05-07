Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.0-$63.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.19 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.36-$0.38 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,899. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $853.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

