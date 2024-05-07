DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.22.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $28.25 on Friday.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $28.25 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,584,000 after buying an additional 1,328,525 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 42,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 170,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 41,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

