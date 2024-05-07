Desjardins Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$53.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.56.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$45.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$46.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.46.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Insiders sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,283 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

