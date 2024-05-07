Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $16.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HIMS. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,095,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,456. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $17.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 736,191 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,700. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $161,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.