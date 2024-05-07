Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $140.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALB. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.05.

Albemarle stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.95.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

