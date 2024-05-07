Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance
Shares of DHIL stock opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $144.35 and a 1 year high of $188.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
About Diamond Hill Investment Group
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.
