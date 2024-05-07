Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $969,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $204.19 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.