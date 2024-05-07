Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Lowered to $38.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGII. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Digi International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Digi International

Digi International Trading Up 5.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DGII opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. Digi International has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $979.38 million, a P/E ratio of 71.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,892,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 36.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 527,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 139,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 44.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 208,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 76.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.