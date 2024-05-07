DigiByte (DGB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $50.24 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $210.23 million and $50.24 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,599.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.03 or 0.00770504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00128718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00042871 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00061777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.39 or 0.00205023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00102420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,994,592,922 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

