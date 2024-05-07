Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Digimarc Stock Performance

DMRC opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digimarc

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

In other news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,279.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Digimarc during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digimarc by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 322,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 79.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

