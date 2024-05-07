Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Digimarc Stock Performance
DMRC opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.18.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Digimarc during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digimarc by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 322,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 79.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the third quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.
