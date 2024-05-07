Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,181,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,615,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 603,454 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 768,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after buying an additional 539,929 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,714,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFCF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 849,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,519. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.