Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $115,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.