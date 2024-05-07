Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Lifted by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

DFIV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 804,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,754. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

