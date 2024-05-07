Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Distribution Solutions Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DSGR

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

DSGR opened at $34.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.00 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 77,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.