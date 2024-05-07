DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Reduced by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 50.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.28, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,277 shares of company stock worth $3,159,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.