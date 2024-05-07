Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 156,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,500. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

