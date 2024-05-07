Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$1.99-2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

