DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.07.

DraftKings Stock Up 5.4 %

DraftKings stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 61.75% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,086,101 shares of company stock valued at $45,903,509. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,790,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

