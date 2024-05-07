Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Dragonfly Energy has set its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.170–0.130 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 110.79% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. On average, analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Dragonfly Energy has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
