Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The business had revenue of C$16.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

