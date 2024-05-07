Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.69) target price on shares of Duke Capital in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.
About Duke Capital
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
