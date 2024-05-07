Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $101.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,473. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $101.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

