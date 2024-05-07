DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.43

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.43 and last traded at $79.32, with a volume of 349696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

