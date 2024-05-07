Dyadic International (DYAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 234.39% and a negative return on equity of 81.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, analysts expect Dyadic International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYAI opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.