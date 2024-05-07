Dymension One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.48 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $456.82 million and approximately $29.48 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dymension has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can now be bought for $3.13 or 0.00004919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,016,558,337 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,016,558,337 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 3.15130331 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $30,941,356.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

