ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Down to $1.67

Shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.60. ECARX shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 5,017 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $561.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.20.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

