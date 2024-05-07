EchoStar (SATS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect EchoStar to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Down 0.6 %

SATS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 162,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,150. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,699.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 55.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EchoStar

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.