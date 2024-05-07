eGain (EGAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. eGain has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.050-0.070 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.53 million. eGain had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect eGain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

eGain Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. eGain has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Further Reading

