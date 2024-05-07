EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $18.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EHang has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.09.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axim Planning & Wealth grew its position in shares of EHang by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,746,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after buying an additional 610,568 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of EHang by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,869,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 363,962 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in EHang during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in EHang by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 35,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

