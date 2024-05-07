EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.
EHang Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $18.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EHang has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.09.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
