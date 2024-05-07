Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 guidance at $0.25-0.28 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.87-0.95 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ELAN opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

