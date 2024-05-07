Eli Lilly and Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Eli Lilly and Company has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Eli Lilly and Company has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $18.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

LLY stock opened at $766.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.72 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $760.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $673.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $419.80 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

