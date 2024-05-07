ELIS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,164.05 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and $3,164.05 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011627 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001570 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,537.58 or 1.00468142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05300693 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $61,168.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.