Embark Early Education Limited (EVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Embark Early Education Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.50.
About Embark Early Education
