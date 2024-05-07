Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $47.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,050. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

