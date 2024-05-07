Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $6.38 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Amdocs worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $96,934,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 333.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 449,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after buying an additional 346,071 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2,132.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 299,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 285,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Amdocs by 39.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 796,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,319,000 after acquiring an additional 224,518 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.3 %

DOX stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 632,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.50. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

