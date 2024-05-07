Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $8.43 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.84. The stock had a trading volume of 626,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

