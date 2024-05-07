Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 657 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 1.28% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWX. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 562,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 139,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.01. 28,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,626. The company has a market cap of $759.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

