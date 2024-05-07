Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. Energizer also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.62-0.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 388,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,931. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

