Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.1%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)'s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.05. 3,537,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 12,104,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 382,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 703,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 432,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 152,748 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

