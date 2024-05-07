Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NPO opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enpro has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $170.63.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enpro will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

