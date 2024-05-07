Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Enstar Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGRP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 23,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $26.12.
