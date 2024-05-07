Epsilon Energy (EPSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

EPSN opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $119.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell bought 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,978.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.