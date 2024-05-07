Epwin Group Plc (EPWN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.80 on June 5th

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Epwin Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.48. Epwin Group has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.80 ($1.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28. The company has a market cap of £132.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,532.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

