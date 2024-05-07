Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 7th (ACLX, ADEA, ADUS, AHT, ALTO, AMG, AMR, AVNS, AXON, AXSM)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 7th:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 6,800 ($85.43) target price on the stock.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $375.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 625 ($7.85) target price on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at CJS Securities.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 4,950 ($62.19) price target on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 7,000 ($87.94) target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 4,500 ($56.53) target price on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) target price on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $360.00 target price on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.13) target price on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Mincon Group (LON:MCON) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $900.00 price target on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $825.00 target price on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 910 ($11.43) price target on the stock.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 6,000 ($75.38) price target on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price target on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $462.00 target price on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

