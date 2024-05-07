Esperion Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,387 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,991 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. 30,105,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781,332. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $437.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

