Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.42

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 103847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at $13,918,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,906 shares of company stock worth $674,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 298.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 48,231 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 136,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 409.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 241,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 193,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,970 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

