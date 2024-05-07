Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EL. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $209.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.09. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 148.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after buying an additional 1,136,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

