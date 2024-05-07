Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $164.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $130.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $209.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

