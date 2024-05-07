EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. EverQuote updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $82,103.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 797,646 shares in the company, valued at $13,248,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,065 shares of company stock worth $9,544,076. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

