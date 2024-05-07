EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Raised to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EverQuote

EverQuote Trading Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. 818,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $825.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.85. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In related news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 524,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,544,076. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 52.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.